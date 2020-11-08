0

If buying $12,000 worth of low-cost index funds, let's say that I buy $1000 per month for a year, instead of buying $12,000 all at once. From what I understand, this makes it more likely to improve investments over the long term. But what happens if you take that to its extreme (not accounting for brokerage fees at each purchasing event), by buying about $230 per week or even $33 per day? Would that eliminate/increase/decrease the effectiveness of the dollar-cost averaging strategy? Could it increase its effectiveness, but at a diminishing rate of increase?

| improve this question | |
New contributor
cflax is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

cflax is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.