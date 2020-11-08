If buying $12,000 worth of low-cost index funds, let's say that I buy $1000 per month for a year, instead of buying $12,000 all at once. From what I understand, this makes it more likely to improve investments over the long term. But what happens if you take that to its extreme (not accounting for brokerage fees at each purchasing event), by buying about $230 per week or even $33 per day? Would that eliminate/increase/decrease the effectiveness of the dollar-cost averaging strategy? Could it increase its effectiveness, but at a diminishing rate of increase?