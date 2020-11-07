A bit of background:

My fiancé is moving to the UK within the immediate future and I am looking to move out of my parent's home into a rented property for 6 months to live with her, while we search for a home to buy of our own.

This will be my first time living outside of my parents' home so I want to make sure I have a budget in place with a rough estimate of the living expenses we will incur.

The rent for a 1 bedroom flat I that found is £650 p/m and I was trying to figure out what our expenditure would be after utility, internet & council tax.

I checked the local council website and the property I wish to rent appears to be in band C (which according to the local council website is £1683.58 gross charge).

I believe this is the price for 12 months?

The tenancy period I have discussed with the letting agency is 6 months, by which time my fiancé and I would have hopefully found a place to buy of our own.

Will I have to pay for the entire 12 months of council tax - for a 6 month tenancy period? Or is it calculated based on the amount of time I will be renting?

As an additional question (if I may); what other expenses should I be taking into consideration - other than energy, water, internet?