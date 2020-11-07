I was reading Stocks Order Routing and Execution Quality on Robinhood's help pages, which says:

For example, in the third quarter of 2020, 97.53% of our customers' market orders for S&P 500 stock were executed at the NBBO or better [...]

This implies that 2.47% of market orders for S&P 500 stock on Robinhood were executed outside the National Best Bid and Offer (NBBO).

The situation is similar at another stock broker: Charles Schwab (Q3 2020 screenshot).

What causes some orders to execute outside the NBBO?