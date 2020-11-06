As per the IRS tax code, it states that a single dependent whose unearned income is less than $1100 and whose earned income is less $12,200 does not have to file a tax return. I am a student, and I don't have a job. Since I don't have any earned income, I don't have to worry about the second requirement. However, I did invest in crypto and stocks this past year. At one point, I did have a net capital gain of around $1200. However, I have also incurred capital loss bringing my net gain to less than -$100. By the end of the year, I think I will break even or be at a slight loss.

In this scenario, must I or should I file a tax return? By the definitions and requirements of the IRS, I am assuming no. However, I have around a thousand transactions since I have been doing day trading this year. Even though capital gains are close to 0 or negative, the total annual volume (summation of all buys) is around $15,000. Does the IRS expect me to file a return just to show them everything adds up, especially since a good portion of my day trades consisted of crypto purchases?

Thanks for the help! :)