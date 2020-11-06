So my questions is there is such a high interest rate on these card that for every hundred dollars I pay it comes out that I am only paying 14 dollars a month. Well if the stores are closed and I can not tell use the card how come I can not get a human to help me get the interest dropped or lowered?
Likely a different company manages all that on behalf of the store, the number on the back of the card or on a statement should still work for customer service with the card specifically. – Hart CO 58 mins ago