-1

So my questions is there is such a high interest rate on these card that for every hundred dollars I pay it comes out that I am only paying 14 dollars a month. Well if the stores are closed and I can not tell use the card how come I can not get a human to help me get the interest dropped or lowered?

| improve this question | |
New contributor
Janet Leaper is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • Likely a different company manages all that on behalf of the store, the number on the back of the card or on a statement should still work for customer service with the card specifically. – Hart CO 58 mins ago

Your Answer

Janet Leaper is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.