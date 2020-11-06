The document you linked says:

You may be sued because of an accident, as was discussed in the section on residual liability insurance. If this happens, your no-fault policy will pay up to the amounts shown in the residual liability section.



However, courts sometimes award more than these amounts. If this happens, you would be responsible for paying the amount not covered by your insurance policy. To protect themselves, many people buy higher limits of liability insurance.

That's the reason people opt for coverage in excess of the liability minimums. For example the minimum requirement covers:

Up to $40,000 for each accident if several people are hurt or killed.

If you did something horrific, say you drunkenly ran into a full bus killing all passengers, you'd almost certainly be sued and ordered to pay significantly more than $40k.

It's worthwhile looking into an umbrella policy too, in my opinion.