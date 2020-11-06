I did some freelance work for a company last year and having gained some experience, knowing that I'll probably be doing much more of this kind of work, I want to protect my liability for peace of mind. I'm thinking of setting up a Limited Liability (or Partnership) to protect my liability. There are no current problems or anything, I'm just being prudent. Currently I'm registered and pay tax as a Sole Trader.

This may be a daft question, but can I "move" the completed work I've done so far (as a Sole Trader) under the umbrella of the new Limited Liability company I'd like to set up? Is this possible and if so how.