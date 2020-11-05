I thought of the following strategy:
- Choose some good ETF (doesn't really matter how I choose it for my question) - let's call it
E.
- While price of
Eis higher than 90% of its peak historical price (example: if peak is 100$ so enter this loop if price > 90$)
2.1. Wait
- Buy
nunits of
E(now the price <= 90% of the peak). Let's mark the buy price at
p.
- While price of
E< (1.05 *
p)
4.1. Wait
- Sell
E(now we have at least 5% profit).
- Return to 2
I tried to look at some sites for backtesting it, but didn't find how.
Do you know any place where I can backtest this strategy?