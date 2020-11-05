I just checked the price of the stock I bought and is is down on Xetra -0,88 % ( where I bought it, as I wanted it in Euro) and up +0,38% on the nasdaq. Can the same stock actually go further this way and how far: up in one exchange and down in the other? I hope my question is clear enough. Thanks anyone for some insight. I am a beginner. Be kind :)
Asked
Active today
Viewed 14 times
New contributor
2Have you looked at the Euro:Dollar exchange rate over the same period of time? – Joe 1 hour ago
Does this answer your question? Deviation between European and American Stock exchanges – Flux 41 mins ago
As well as checking the exchange rate you should check the Xetra close time - if you were looking at the close price it will be stale compared to the live quoting Nasdaq price – MD-Tech 12 mins ago