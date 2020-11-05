I want to understand and/or get a more intuitive feeling of different financial terms from financial statement by comparing it to salary analogy:
Employee Gross salary (~PAT in financial statements)
- Tax deductible
- Pension premiums deductible
= Net salary (~CFO)
- Fixed expenses at home - say rent/mortgage, groceries, insurances etc. (~operational expenses)
= Savings (~FCF)
- Investments in mutual funds and other variable expenses (~CFI and CFF)
= Net savings in bank (~Reserves and surplus)
Is this analogy correct, also please throw in some other metric, if I may have missed it.
Thank you!