I want to understand and/or get a more intuitive feeling of different financial terms from financial statement by comparing it to salary analogy:

Employee Gross salary (~PAT in financial statements)

Tax deductible

Pension premiums deductible

= Net salary (~CFO)

Fixed expenses at home - say rent/mortgage, groceries, insurances etc. (~operational expenses)

= Savings (~FCF)

Investments in mutual funds and other variable expenses (~CFI and CFF)

= Net savings in bank (~Reserves and surplus)

Is this analogy correct, also please throw in some other metric, if I may have missed it.

Thank you!