I want to understand and/or get a more intuitive feeling of different financial terms from financial statement by comparing it to salary analogy:

Employee Gross salary (~PAT in financial statements)

  • Tax deductible
  • Pension premiums deductible

= Net salary (~CFO)

  • Fixed expenses at home - say rent/mortgage, groceries, insurances etc. (~operational expenses)

= Savings (~FCF)

  • Investments in mutual funds and other variable expenses (~CFI and CFF)

= Net savings in bank (~Reserves and surplus)

Is this analogy correct, also please throw in some other metric, if I may have missed it.

Thank you!

  • It's not exactly clear what you are meaning in your question; I suggest you clearly state what your analogy is, and what terms you are trying to understand. Do you also have an example of the financial statements you are looking at? Not everything is 100% universal so knowing what you are looking at could give context to answer. Also expand your acronyms as not all of the ones you are using are immediately identifiable. – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 24 mins ago

