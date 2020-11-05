I'm interested in learning how much money one might have to save and invest if they are aiming to live purely off of the capital gains from their investments while still allowing their money to grow after accounting for the withdrawal and yearly inflation rate.
what percent of my investments can I take out annually if I want it to still grow after beating inflation and taxes annually?
Asked
Active today
Viewed 6 times
-
If I withdraw 2% of my money annually while my investments average a 6% return annually whereas the inflation averages 3% per year, does 6%-2%-3%=1% mean my money still grew by 1% each year? – Simon Suh 14 mins ago