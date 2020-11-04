I'm not sure why you would want to do such a calculation because if the option trades, the premium is available from the market. Be that as it may, yes, you can use Black Scholes to generate a rough theoretical estimate of of any option's premium if you know the IV for that expiration. However it will be rough because it won't account for variations like wide B/A spreads or volatility smile/smirk, etc.

I use IBKR's delta and IV numbers and at times, they are not that reliable, particularly for options expiring in a day or two. I don't need precision but sometimes their numbers are just whacked out or not updating in a timely fashion.

Sorry, can't help you with a Java script.