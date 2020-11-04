This regards making a financial model for a startup. Asking here because there is no other accounting stack exchange.
Crowdfunding comes in. Months later a product is released. Using an interconnected 3-statement financial model, how should the crowdfunding be booked in the 3 statements?
In the Income statement, I have the crowdfunding spread across the 12 months op operation, rather than as one big entry months before launch. Is this correct?
In the balance sheet, I have added it as a liability. I believe it should also show up as cash from the connected cashflow statement, but ...
In the Cashflow Statement, I'm not sure where it goes.?!? I just have net earnings coming from the connected income statement.
How should the crowdfunding be booked into the 3 statements?
Please answer; been googling all day.