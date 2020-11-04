After reading this question about shareholder proposals, I tried to find the results of the vote. For the sake of argument, let's say I'm interested in the proposal mentioned in that question, which I believe is described in this DEF 14A form and in more details in the preliminary filing. How would I go about finding out the outcome of the vote at the shareholder meeting (result and breakdown of votes)?

I imagine the information has to be filed with the SEC, but I've not been able to find the correct form on EDGAR. Are there any other sources of information?