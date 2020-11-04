0

I semi automated creation of invoices for customers based on customer cards.

After a customer payed money as described in an invoice, I issue a receipt of payment which is almost identical to the invoice in everything besides document_date and document_title.

My problem

My problem is that I want to fully automate the second process (receipt issuance), so that whenever the customer payed money for me --- via PayPal, Bank Transfer, Western Union, MoneyGram and or whatever, a receipt will fully automatically be created and sent for the customer but that might require my SaaS accounting program (SAP) which has its own digital-signing and email, servers, to make API calls for each of the aforementioned services, yet AFAIK no such SAP exists to date.

My question

I might have just answered my own question but is it possible to automate the issuing of receipts based on invoices?

  • I’m voting to close this question because this is not about personal finance and is about programming. – base64 1 hour ago
  • @base64 where did you find a programming question? I am NOT asking for any code here; I am asking for a solution to the problem as I might have had a mistake somewhere along the lines. – guesto 1 hour ago
  • Let me be further clear and say that any answer containing source-code is definitely off-topic for my question. – guesto 42 mins ago

