I semi automated creation of invoices for customers based on customer cards.

After a customer payed money as described in an invoice, I issue a receipt of payment which is almost identical to the invoice in everything besides document_date and document_title .

My problem

My problem is that I want to fully automate the second process (receipt issuance), so that whenever the customer payed money for me --- via PayPal, Bank Transfer, Western Union, MoneyGram and or whatever, a receipt will fully automatically be created and sent for the customer but that might require my SaaS accounting program (SAP) which has its own digital-signing and email, servers, to make API calls for each of the aforementioned services, yet AFAIK no such SAP exists to date.

My question

I might have just answered my own question but is it possible to automate the issuing of receipts based on invoices?