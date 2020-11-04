I have automated invoice issuing for customers based on customer cards.
For each paid invoice I issue a receipt which is almost identical to the invoice in everything besides
document_date and
document_title.
My problem
My problem is that I want to automate receipt issuance as well, so that whenever the customer paid --- via PayPal, Bank Transfer, Western Union, a receipt will fully automatically be created and sent for the customer;
That should require any payment to be associated with my particular SaaS accounting program (SAP) but I don't recognize how that would be possible.
My question
How could I automate the issuing of receipts based on invoices?