Closed. This question is This question is off-topic . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it's on-topic for Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Closed yesterday. Improve this question

I have automated invoice issuing for customers based on customer cards.

For each paid invoice I issue a receipt which is almost identical to the invoice in everything besides document_date and document_title .

My problem

My problem is that I want to automate receipt issuance as well, so that whenever the customer paid --- via PayPal, Bank Transfer, Western Union, a receipt will fully automatically be created and sent for the customer;

That should require any payment to be associated with my particular SaaS accounting program (SAP) but I don't recognize how that would be possible.

My question

How could I automate the issuing of receipts based on invoices?