-2

I have automated invoice issuing for customers based on customer cards.
For each paid invoice I issue a receipt which is almost identical to the invoice in everything besides document_date and document_title.

My problem

My problem is that I want to automate receipt issuance as well, so that whenever the customer paid --- via PayPal, Bank Transfer, Western Union, a receipt will fully automatically be created and sent for the customer;
That should require any payment to be associated with my particular SaaS accounting program (SAP) but I don't recognize how that would be possible.

My question

How could I automate the issuing of receipts based on invoices?

