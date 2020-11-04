-2

I have automated invoice issuing for customers based on customer cards.
For each paid invoice I issue a receipt which is almost identical to the invoice in everything besides document_date and document_title.

My problem

My problem is that I want to automate receipt issuance as well so that whenever a customer made an online payment for me a receipt will automatically be created and sent for that customer but that requires any payment to be associated with my particular SaaS accounting program (SAP) which I think isn't possible.

My question

How could I automate receipt issuance based on invoices?

