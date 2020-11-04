I have automated invoice issuing for customers based on customer cards.
For each paid invoice I issue a receipt which is almost identical to the invoice in everything besides
document_date and
document_title.
My problem
My problem is that I want to automate receipt issuance as well so that whenever a customer made an online payment for me a receipt will automatically be created and sent for that customer but that requires any payment to be associated with my particular SaaS accounting program (SAP) which I think isn't possible.
My question
How could I automate receipt issuance based on invoices?