People throw the word "cheap" around whether one is poor or rich, assuming one is thrifty or such.

My concern is, what merit is there to an accusation of "cheap" and/or even frugal? Is one cheap if they want the best price and will low-ball everything? Is one cheap if they have enough but still prefer to pay less or prefer to pay what they want regardless of what they have? Say I have $100 but something I want is $50. I want to get the price to 40 or less. Am I cheap? What's the consensus?

I mean I am not afraid of this for any social reasons, but just happen to find the term so meaningless given ambiguity or scorn (i.e. a term used as a "weapon" to manipulate others in to feeling guilty).

Like another good example is people who do not prefer to tip. Sure, the workers hate that, but should all be obligated to pay more just because a social convention dictates it? Is it somehow wrong if I don't want someone to think they're entitled to more of what I have? Tipping is so biased, selective, etc. anyways -- is that a moral or just way to place obligations on others to have to dish out?

People receiving "tips to live" should just go all out and earn money more independently rather than stringing along desperately on what some decide they and/or others feel is "earned to them" based on service (but studies show that race plays a role too, even outside of service which suggests tipping can be considered "lookist," racist, biased, and so on). Is that not a weak leg to stand on then? Might as well skip the middle person and pick your own rates for something than hope others are there to always pick you up with questionable tipping practices with unfair precedences surrounding them.