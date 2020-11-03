In short, there is no limit on the amount of money that you can put in a savings account.

https://www.mybanktracker.com/savings/faq/what-the-maximum-amount-savings-account-272700

From a practical point of view, you generally shouldn't have more than $250,000. First, anything more than that isn't covered by FDIC, and second, keeping money in a checking account is a poor use of money, as you are not receiving any return on it. Unless you really need to be moving large sums of money around, you should be putting it elsewhere, such as stocks and/or bonds. You can write checks off of a money market account, so that is an option if you need the money to be available to make payments.