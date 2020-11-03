I'm guessing a few million dollars will get you banned at most banks. Reason is, their employees could steal it, it would affect their reserve requirement, and just cause lawsuits in general.
Bank employees stealing your money is not a concern driving the amount of money you keep in a bank account. – TTT 22 mins ago
A bank will be deliriously happy if you want to park a couple million dollars in a checking account where it earns essentially 0 interest. – Justin Cave 19 mins ago
In short, there is no limit on the amount of money that you can put in a savings account.
https://www.mybanktracker.com/savings/faq/what-the-maximum-amount-savings-account-272700
From a practical point of view, you generally shouldn't have more than $250,000. First, anything more than that isn't covered by FDIC, and second, keeping money in a checking account is a poor use of money, as you are not receiving any return on it. Unless you really need to be moving large sums of money around, you should be putting it elsewhere, such as stocks and/or bonds. You can write checks off of a money market account, so that is an option if you need the money to be available to make payments.
This contradicts other information i have seen here. – user103704 7 mins ago
@user103704 such as? – mbhunter 1 min ago