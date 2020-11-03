I have recently taken all my stocks out of my employee stock purchase program. I am wondering now how I can re-invest these efficiently. I live in the UK and actively trade in my spare time. I have a margin trading account and a S&S ISA, the latter of course being tax-free. I was wondering, are there any leveraged products available at all that work inside a tax-free ISA wrapper? I am sure this isn't the case for options trading, but I was wondering if maybe CFDs or some other leveraged product could be tax-free or if this isn't allowed? Thanks.