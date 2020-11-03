There's a trader term for returns that are multiples of the original amount. I forget what the stem word is. Suppose it were "ball", tripling your money would be known as a three-ball, quadrupling it as a four-ball, and so on. What is the stem word? I've forgotten it, and failed to find it by searching.
is it leverage? – user253751 8 mins ago
bagger? as in a 10 bagger? (Which is my typical goal for an option play) – JTP - Apologise to Monica♦ 6 mins ago