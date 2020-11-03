0

I was looking at the list of NASDAQ market participants: ftp://ftp.nasdaqtrader.com/symboldirectory/mpidlist.txt

From Symbol Look-Up/Directory Data Fields & Definitions, section "Market Participants":

There are several types of NASDAQ participants. Listed below are the characters used with its corresponding market participant type.

A = Agency Quote

C = Electronic Communications Network (ECN)

E = Exchange

M = Market Maker

N = Miscellaneous

O = Order Entry Firm

P = NASDAQ Participant

Q = Query Only Firm

S = Specialist

I don't understand these market participant types.

  • "A = Agency Quote" — What is this? There is no example of this in the current list of market participants.
  • "C = Electronic Communications Network (ECN)" — I understand this.
  • "E = Exchange" — I understand this.
  • "M = Market Maker" — I understand this.
  • "N = Miscellaneous" — What is this? Could you give examples of the possible activities of a "Miscellaneous" market participant?
  • "O = Order Entry Firm" — What is this?
  • "P = NASDAQ Participant" — How is this different from all the other types of market participants?
  • "Q = Query Only Firm" — For the SEC and NSCC.
  • "S = Specialist" — What is this? How does this not fit into "M = Market Maker"? There is only one at the moment: "E*Trade Capital Markets - Execution Services LLC/OTC UTP".
