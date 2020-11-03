I am 23 years old and will graduate from college in the next few months. I have always lived in an apartment so it's been a dream to live in a home one day and a personal goal to own a home before I am married.

I'd like to know what home-buying costs to consider prior to speaking to a realtor when asking to see homes in the future and what amount of loan I'd be approved for. The amount approved plus my own expenses can help me narrow down the price range of homes I should look for.

Here's some relevant information about me:

Accepted a full-time offer as a quantitative analyst for January 2021. My base salary will be 70k.

Will also continue to work 15 hours a week at my sister's business, making $10 an hour. I believe that comes out to $7800 per year.

Have a $39,333 auto loan - certainly not the smartest decision I made.

Possess 20,795 in student loans.

Currently have 25k saved up for a downpayment. Intend to have 25k more by the time I am closing. The expected downpayment will be 50k.

Given these factors:

How much of a loan will I be approved for? A ballpark would be appreciated.

What are some initial home-buying costs to keep in mind?

I live in Dallas, TX. How can I figure out how much my monthly home payment will be? I understand there are factors like taxes, HOA fees, and of course, the actual amount of the home to take into account.

I have tried to cover everything I could think of. If there is anything I have forgotten, please let me know.

Thank you for any and all the advice y'all offer.