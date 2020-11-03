I studied accounting in HS for 2 years before diverging off to Science so I know the basics of accounting (journals, ledgers, debits and credits, Balance statement etc). Currently, I am reading about double entry booking systems and can understand simple examples given and understand that for every transaction, one account must be debited and a second credited.

I am now trying to create a double-entry spreadsheet for rental income but don't understand what the accounts involved are. I only can forsee "Rental Income" and "Expenses" as categories. How does Debit and credit apply here when I receive a monthly rent? Is it as straightforward as debiting one and crediting the other? Are there more accounts to use?

Thanks