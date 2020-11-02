I've bought some crypto, and it's sitting in my coinbase account.

Let's say it's now worth x dollars.

My question: when I click "sell" at that point, will I be sold exactly x dollars, or will it be something else? (Not including transaction fees or other miscellaneous charges)

I understand it takes time to process a request -- and given how volatile crypto is, the delay in processing could affect the margin quite significantly.

Sub question: If there is going to be a delay, such that the selling price would be liable to change between the act of clicking "sell", and the transaction actually going through, how long is this delay usually? Few seconds? Few days?