1

Popular websites can make a lot of money through monetization channels such as ads, but when it comes to buying an existing site, why is the multiple on earnings so low? For example at the moment a site is being advertised for $25,000 with a net profit of $1,105/month.

On a 2x multiple, it would take two years to recoup the initial investment and then you would be making 50% annual return on investment which seems insane relative to the ~10% in stocks or ~7% in real estate? Are assumptions on continued monetization the real killer? What kinds of risks are not priced in, or why isn't this taught as a popular investment choice relative to real estate or stocks?

| improve this question | |
New contributor
TheoretiCAL is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • I replaced the link with a description because people tend to see links to anything other than very well known sites as possible spam, and because the information available there will likely change in future anyway. – GS - Apologise to Monica 37 mins ago
  • 1
    "On a 2x multiple, it would take two years to recoup the initial investment " - yeah, because you never need to do ANYTHING on this website. No updates, no new content, no server maintenance, never ever contact a client. Nothing that requires ANY work. May I ask where you get this delusion from? Because I can see you having funny ideas how much work it is, but it should be WAY more than ZERO. And 1105 USD per month is not a lot of profit to pay a programmer for updates. – TomTom 23 mins ago
  • @TomTom if we assume the alleged profit is true, then this would take any costs associated with maintenance and content updates already. Also certain i.e blog websites don't need "programmers" (these are not SaaS apps they are monetized on traffic), you just need relevant content writers which can be outsourced cheaply. – TheoretiCAL 18 mins ago
3

Because if you buy a website and just sit on it as an investment, its revenue and value will quickly collapse. You need to keep doing a lot of work to keep it current. You’re not buying an investment, you’re buying a business that you’ll be working in, and most of the return is the return on your labour, not on your original investment.

| improve this answer | |
  • Thanks, reframing it as buying a business vs buying an investment makes a lot more sense – TheoretiCAL 17 mins ago
0

" What kinds of risks are not priced in, or why isn't this taught as a popular investment choice relative to real estate or stocks?"

You are thinking about the concept of rate of return vs risk backwards - the more risky an asset, the higher return it should have. Otherwise, someone would just buy a lower-risk asset instead and earn the same average return.

So if a tech company or website has a rate of return of 50% annually, then (assuming it is fairly priced), that means something along the lines of 'this is 5x riskier than a standard stock index which earns 10% annually on average'.

I have no idea if your particular example is real (are they being honest about revenues and costs?), or if it is fairly priced (maybe it is even 3x more risky than the return it already has, so it should cost 1/3 as much). But in general, you should expect a riskier asset to have higher average returns.

Use this as a warning, then - even the seller is telling you exactly how risky they think the website is - otherwise they wouldn't part with it for so little!.

| improve this answer | |

Your Answer

TheoretiCAL is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.