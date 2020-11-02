" What kinds of risks are not priced in, or why isn't this taught as a popular investment choice relative to real estate or stocks?"

You are thinking about the concept of rate of return vs risk backwards - the more risky an asset, the higher return it should have. Otherwise, someone would just buy a lower-risk asset instead and earn the same average return.

So if a tech company or website has a rate of return of 50% annually, then (assuming it is fairly priced), that means something along the lines of 'this is 5x riskier than a standard stock index which earns 10% annually on average'.

I have no idea if your particular example is real (are they being honest about revenues and costs?), or if it is fairly priced (maybe it is even 3x more risky than the return it already has, so it should cost 1/3 as much). But in general, you should expect a riskier asset to have higher average returns.

Use this as a warning, then - even the seller is telling you exactly how risky they think the website is - otherwise they wouldn't part with it for so little!.