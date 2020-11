If you earn $100k you will pay 5.25% of your income into the CPP plan until you earn $58700 and then you will stop paying. So around Aug. you will have no more CPP (or EI) deductions. Your employer will also have to pay this amount. $5796 is the sum of both portions.

5.25% isn't exactly right since the first $3500 is exempt.

If you work at least 83% of the time between 18 and 65 earning the YMPE or more, you will get a maximum pension of 25% of the YMPE. It's a bit less since it's based on the 5 yr YMPE avg. It's ~$14k this year.