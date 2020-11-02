1% of your overcontribution will be paid in penalties per month. It's not just a one-time penalty. That continues until you correct the problem by withdrawing to reduce the overcontribution or until your RRSP contribution room catches up.

So, if you never earn money again, you'll keep paying 1% per month in penalties indefinitely. On the other hand, if you earn the same amount of income in the following year, your contribution room will catch up.

You are paying roughly 12% per year. It's possible you could earn enough in your investments to cover this penalty, but it's unlikely.