All of the below are related questions.

  1. Can one invest in the US stock market through a TFSA or an RRSP?
  2. Are there any restrictions on stock investments in these two accounts e.g cannot invest in leveraged ETFs etc.?
  3. Is the money contributed to a TFSA never taxed after contribution?
  4. Is the money in the RRSP taxed only at withdrawal or is it taxed at other times too?
  5. What is the difference between TFSA and Roth IRA in terms of taxation?
  6. What is the difference between RRSP and traditional IRA in terms of taxation?
