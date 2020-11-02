I don't have the job offer yet, but one of the jobs I'm looking at would offer me only a high-deductible health insurance plan with an HSA (I don't knw what the deductible is exactly yet). However, they pay the premiums 100%, so I would be putting the money I spend on premiums for my family into this. I have to cover myself and my spouse, and we are not healthy people; I have several chronic conditions, and my spouse (while much healthier) needs a lot of prescriptions.

I currently spend $159.50 twice a month on insurance premiums for medical. In addition, I spend 114.58 twice a month to fund my FSA, which is capped out at $2700 and which we usually spend most if not all of in a given year. However, I've never had a HDHP and may not know all the "gotchas" involved. Assuming it's, say, a $5k deductible for the family (googling the company suggests they offer a single-person at $1,500 deductible and family is usually more than double the single-person rate), I would be able to easily afford to fund the HSA that amount and spend most of it in a year, plus I'd have rollover from year to year... but am I missing anything that makes this prohibitive?