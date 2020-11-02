0

Same thing with Tesla. I was going to buy shares before the pandemic, stating that they've been able to double in size every 4-5 years (in terms of factories built). However I was discouraged because people said that because this information is already known by market participants, that the growth is already priced into the stock. Making the price of each share potentially overvalued. Yet the price of each share has nearly tripled in value since then.

Also similar with sector ETFs. For example I've read that the cloud computing market will grow to 2 trillion by 2030 and was curious if it would be a good idea to buy cloud ETFs. Yet I still get the same response, that everything is already priced in. Yet Cloud ETFs like SKYY have still maintained a 20% CAGR for the past 10 years.

People like to list the efficient market hypothesis for why the price of a stock is never undervalued... But looking at the past 10 years of these stocks I just listed seems to prove that this isn't the case?

If you believe in market efficiency, future growth is indeed priced in. With risky growth comes higher potential returns. In theory, this explains why there are outperformers even when the future is priced-in. The potential outperformance is sort of like a reward for taking increased risk. When you buy a "risky stock", you sign up for two possibilities (relative to the market):

  1. Outperformance — Great! This is compensation for enduring the higher risk of the stock.
  2. Underperformance — Too bad! This is what you signed up for when you bought a high risk stock!

From my understanding, this is not what the efficient market hypothesis (EMH) claims. EMH does NOT say that market efficiency = all future returns are zero (or equal to each other). Instead, EMH says that it is possible to outperform, but the outperformance is attributed to the increased risk taken. So high risk = high reward, low risk = low reward. It is in this sense that the market is efficient. EMH says that there is no free lunch in the sense that you cannot get low risk with high reward.

  • thanks. But can we really say that companies like Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Apple were risky investments? Yet on average they’ve quadrupled in value for the past 5 years. And even more than that for the past 10 years. Furthermore what about less risky investments such as sector ETFs? If a sector is projected to do well over the next decade, wouldn’t that be reflected in the price? Yet US tech ETFs such as QQQ and VGT has still given 20% returns in the past 12 years. – okmanl 10 mins ago

