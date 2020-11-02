I was looking at the list of US Bancorp preferred stock issues. Among them are:

Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of Series B Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (NYSE: USB.H)

Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/100th Interest in a Share of Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (NYSE: USB.A)

Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/1,000th Interest in a Share of Series F Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (NYSE: USB.M)

Notice how each issue uses depositary shares instead of the preferred shares directly. I am familiar with the use of depositary shares in the case of American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), but this use of depositary shares for preferred stock is novel to me.

Why would companies issue depositary shares for preferred stock instead of issuing preferred stock directly?