Or in other words how is IPO value determined?
1"... Berkshare Hathaway had an IPO starting at $7000+" Citation needed. – Flux 57 mins ago
The starting point is valuing the company's assets and business. When the preliminary prospectus is completed, they go on a road show to generate institutional interest. Then they price the IPO based on the demand. Note that IPO valuation is not the same as company valuation.
Before the public issuance of the stock, an investment bank is hired to determine the value of the company and its shares before they are listed on an exchange.
A roadshow is a series of presentations made in various locations leading up to an initial public offering (IPO). The roadshow is a sales pitch or promotion made by the underwriting firm and a company's management team to potential investors before going public... The goal of the roadshow is to generate enthusiasm surrounding the company's upcoming IPO, which means the success of the IPO depends on a successful roadshow.
Straightforward math - if analysts think a company is worth $7,000,000,000 and an IPO will have 1,000,000 shares, then each would be valued at $7,000.
That's not exactly true. Company valuation is the starting point. If there is high demand for the IPO then the pricing is raised. – Bob Baerker 1 hour ago