Panamax’s Agency Banking Solution helps banks and financial institutions to avoid expenditure on physical branches by creating a well-established agent network to serve rural and unbanked population. The platform allows multiple agent registrations with easy to operate interface. Our agency banking platform can manage cash handling, marketing, branding, operating services, license and regulatory compliances for services.

KEY FEATURES:

New Account Opening

Cash-in/Cash-out

Funds Transfer

Recharges and Bill Payment

Loan Application

Debit/Credit Card Issuance

Supports multiple PoS devices

KEY BENEFITS:

Easy Interface

Quick Dispute Resolutions

End-to-end Management

Reduced Operating Expenditure

Real Time Transactions

