Panamax’s Agency Banking Solution helps banks and financial institutions to avoid expenditure on physical branches by creating a well-established agent network to serve rural and unbanked population. The platform allows multiple agent registrations with easy to operate interface. Our agency banking platform can manage cash handling, marketing, branding, operating services, license and regulatory compliances for services.
KEY FEATURES:
- New Account Opening
- Cash-in/Cash-out
- Funds Transfer
- Recharges and Bill Payment
- Loan Application
- Debit/Credit Card Issuance
- Supports multiple PoS devices
KEY BENEFITS:
- Easy Interface
- Quick Dispute Resolutions
- End-to-end Management
- Reduced Operating Expenditure
- Real Time Transactions
