I want to create a portfolio that would be rebalanced according to the relative buying power of dollar at the time of the deposit, but I'm not sure how to do it. I'm not familiar with financial terminology, so please bear with me here ;)

In other words, if I deposit $10000 on January 1st, the investment would be first diversified into a set of chosen assets (currencies, stocks, commodities, etc.) and then rebalanced once a week based on what that $10000 was able to buy on January 1st.

What would be the easiest way (for a beginner) to do this sort of rebalancing where you are balancing based on relative worth in time? Are there existing formulas how to calculate allocations?