I want to create a portfolio that would be rebalanced according to the relative buying power of dollar at the time of the deposit, but I'm not sure how to do it. I'm not familiar with financial terminology, so please bear with me here ;)

In other words, if I deposit $10000 on January 1st, the investment would be first diversified into a set of chosen assets (currencies, stocks, commodities, etc.) and then rebalanced once a week based on what that $10000 was able to buy on January 1st.

What would be the easiest way (for a beginner) to do this sort of rebalancing where you are balancing based on relative worth in time? Are there existing formulas how to calculate allocations?

  • I may not be understanding the goal (an example might be helpful). But from your description, wouldn't the portfolio always be balanced according to this criteria? If you want your $10k portfolio to have, say, $6k in stocks based on their 1/1 price and you buy $6k in stocks on 1/1, your portfolio will always have $6k in stocks based on their 1/1 price whether your stock position went up to $10k or down to $2k. – Justin Cave 32 mins ago

