I notice on Option feed boards they are able to detect "Open Positions". And it appears to me that they simply check if the size of the position > Open Interest (OI) and that's how they can tell it is an open position. Now 2 things with regards to this:

1- A new position's size can be less than the current OI and yet still be an open position. But they cannot detect this? hence many Open positions can be missed by using the above criteria.

2- Is there a way to be able to tell if a position is closed at all? So if a person sells his contracts, there was a buyer of those, hence the net OI would stay the same (unless the buyer was a market-maker/options-writer). However the Daily Volume would go up nevertheless.

Just trying to see if there is a better method to detect new open positions (better than the above criteria), and also if there is a way to tell positions being closed?