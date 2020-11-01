I am trying to understand the definition of "Level 2 quotes" and their relationship to the "limit order book" and "market depth" ("depth of market"). I have noticed three possible competing definitions of "Level 2 quotes":

"Level 2 shows the best bid and ask at each trading venue". Example: Level 2 quotes in TD Ameritrade's thinkorswim trading platform: Level II is a thinkorswim gadget that displays best ask and bid prices for each of the exchanges making markets in stocks, options, and futures. [...] Notice that each exchange is only listed once and that only the best bid and ask at each exchange is displayed. "Level 2 shows the best bid and ask from each market maker". Examples: Level 2 quotes on OTC Markets: Notice that each market maker is listed only once, and that only the best bid and ask from each market maker is displayed. Contrast with (1), which is a list of exchanges/ECNs rather than a list of market makers.

Level 2 quotes on NASDAQ: "Level 2 shows all the bids and asks from every market maker". Example: NASDAQ Bookviewer with TotalView Data: Notice that every order from every market maker is shown. Contrast with (2), where only the best bid and ask from each market maker is shown.

Specific questions:

When someone says "Level 2 quotes", do they mean (1), (2), or (3)? Is "Level 2 quotes" ambiguous?

Which one is the "limit order book"? Is it (3) ["all the bids and asks from every market maker"]?

Which one shows the "depth of market"? My guess would be (2) ["best bid and ask from each market maker"] and (3) ["all the bids and asks from every market maker"]. It seems that "depth of market" is a more of a loosely defined term.

I have read Difference between limit order book and level 2 quotes, but the answer there isn't really helpful besides mentioning that Level 2 has its origins in NASDAQ.