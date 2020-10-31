This is a newbie question. I'm curious how people are making a profit from scalping in crypto exchanges? If we consider binance their trading fee is around 0.1%, is it possible making small profits after paying these fees?
Market makers sell at the "ask" and buy at the "bid". Scalpers without that advantage are wasting their time. But a swing-trader looking for one trade within a time period could be okay. – S Spring 6 mins ago