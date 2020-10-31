I initially believed that all non-OTC options trading take place on the CBOE, but this was proven false when I discovered that options are also traded on Nasdaq PHLX, NYSE Arca, and other exchanges. This is similar to my initial misunderstanding of stock trading venues in the US (see: Can US stocks list on one stock exchange but trade on other US stock exchanges?). I have a few questions about options trading venues:
- Other than being the largest options exchange, does the CBOE have any special role in the US options market?
- Who gets to create new option chains or contracts (e.g. new expiry dates, new strike prices, etc.)? Can any options exchange create new options chains or contracts at any time?
- Is the options market similar to the stock market in that there is a single "listing exchange" for each chain or contract, but many "trading exchanges"? Or are there only "trading exchanges"?