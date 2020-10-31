I created a trading algorithm which I want to sell. Its not scam, which usually people say when you want to sell it instead of keep it to urself. I dont really understand why except of being sceptical, correct me if im wrong. I want to know what kind of money making strategies are the best for selling my trading algorithm.

Payments for running my algorithm

Server 1, for my website.

Server 2, for my algorithm. (for security and performance its better to keeps these 2 seperate.)

Maybe some other payments I dont know yet that I have to pay for.

These payments are usually monthly or yearly payments.

Earnings that could be invested into the payments above

A part time job with an average salary of around 1k a month.

Me investing money into my own bot. I could withdraw a specific percentage after each profit trade. Balanced just right so I still raise in money thats inside my bot and do not get just 5 cents out of the withdraw.

These are earnings I could use to invest when im at the startup period. Since I would probably not earn enough money in this period with as good as no users at all.

Money earned from people that invested into my bot (algorithm).

This is the earning I want to use when im not in the startup period.

These are the strategies I am thinking of:

#1

Starting is free, trades made by my bot (algorithm) have trading fee's from, for example, binance. And withdraw costs are 10% where, for example, 1% goes to binance and 9% to me.

Pros:



New users might think its pritty cheap, they would lose nothing then already free earned money. the algoritm made $50 into $500 for them and they only lose 10% of it. Which would be $450 left with a $50 loss from that $500. This could result into more users, meaning more money invested in my bot.

Cons:



If a user puts $1000 into my bot and keeps it running for 10 years with an average profit of 100% per year they would end up with 1 million. If users actually keep there money for this long without any withdraw I would basicly not earn any money from them till the last 10th year. If I do not have enough users that do withdraw in time it could result in being bankrupt...

I am not so sure if I can even make this strategy possible. Since the accounts are from an exchange like Binance I dont know if I can make sure an user can only withdraw at my website, so I can make sure I receive that 10% (-1% to binance, so 9%). If an user could login into there account and withdraw on the binance website I ofcourse can't receive that 10% so easily.

Inactive users. Users who lost there account or are not using it for any other reason. I would never receive any money from these type of users.

My opinion

I would like to use this strat mostly because of my first pros. I told some real life people what I am creating and they where all saying that if it was only 10% they would for sure do it. These where people that never traded before and some of them I even had to explain what bitcoin was... This is ofcourse not my target audience but I would totally not mind if they would invest in me. Everyone was new to trading at some point and maybe I can be the trigger for them to start getting into it (or better said, getting into me :D ).

#2

Starting is free, each trade made by my algorithm, buy or sell, will cost the user, for example, 0.5% of the amount. Where the withdraw costs are 0, exept for the costs that binance asks.

Pros



I would earn ALOT more money the early states and would be able to pay off the servers or even upgrade them way faster/earlyer. This removes the risk of getting bankrupt at some point by not earning enough.

more money the early states and would be able to pay off the servers or even upgrade them way faster/earlyer. This removes the risk of getting bankrupt at some point by not earning enough. I would 100% sure be able to receive money from users, there would be no way (as far as I know) that users could bypass the costs. Which in strategy #1 may be possible.

Inactive users would not matter.

Cons



As good as all other websites that sell there algorithm's have this way of selling. I Belive being unique can work in case of getting extra users. They might think im different then these "scammers" if I use strategy #1.

Users might feel like they lose alot of money if they would start doing alot of calculations. And in the long term, they will ofcourse lose more money. Which is good for me but bad for them. This could result into losing users or getting less "new/starting" users.

My opinion

This is definitly a secure/safe option. Especially in the early states. Maybe I could use this in the early states and use strategy #1 after the startup period (for only new users). But this could make everything very complicated.

#3

Starting will cost, for example, $500. Trading fee's are free, exept for the one's from binance. And the same for withdrawing.

Pros



I would for sure earn from each user and will be able to pay off my server's costs. But only if im actually popular.

Cons



New users would not buy or try my algorithm because it might be to expensive.

New users would not buy or try my algorithm because they could think its fake and do not want to take the risk.

People who are not experienced in trading or in investing would probably never start using my algorithm. Since I told some of those kind of people about this project I know this is true.

I would only earn once and only a set amount which would not make me really that rich... :D

My opinion

It has more cons then pros which in my opinion means this is just a bad strategie.

What I want



I would like to know what u guys think is the best strategy and especially why. I would like it if someone has actually some tested results in what people would probably like the most and what would "sell" the best. If someone knows a 4th strategy or even more then I would like to know. But only the best strategy I would use and which one that is is what I want to know.

NOTE! These pros and cons are NOT directly some actual facts or have never been seriously TESTED by me so if one of these are actually wrong, im sorry.