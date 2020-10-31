I work and ive been stopping between family and friends sofa surfing but none have asked for any moneys nor do i pay any bills at said places and i want to move into my girlfriends house who gets benefits i have no prove of my sofa sufing except for letters from said people saying ive stopped there we don't want to cheat the system we just want to know what the process is about claiming as a couple what or if I need to prove ive stopped at family and freinds upon moving in together and what we would be intiltled to duevto being in a low wage plus she as 4 children and I have 2 really do not know what todo as ive not experienced a partner wanting me to move in fulltime any help or advice will be most thankyou aint time for slanderous accusations so if its negative will not be read or listened to many thanks to you all.