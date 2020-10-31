0

In both payment for order flow and ECN rebates, one gets paid for providing liquidity. What is the difference between payment for order flow and ECN rebates? Are ECN rebates a type of payment for order flow?

| improve this question | |
0

Most ECN's makes money by charging a fee for each transaction. This is a maker-taker fee arrangement where orders that provide liquidity (non marketable limit orders) receive a rebate and those who take liquidity (market orders) pay a fee.

Payment For Order Flow is a payment received by a broker for directing orders to a particular market maker who in turn benefits from trading additional volume.

| improve this answer | |

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.