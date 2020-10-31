In both payment for order flow and ECN rebates, one gets paid for providing liquidity. What is the difference between payment for order flow and ECN rebates? Are ECN rebates a type of payment for order flow?
Most ECN's makes money by charging a fee for each transaction. This is a maker-taker fee arrangement where orders that provide liquidity (non marketable limit orders) receive a rebate and those who take liquidity (market orders) pay a fee.
Payment For Order Flow is a payment received by a broker for directing orders to a particular market maker who in turn benefits from trading additional volume.