Example:

If Joe Biden is elected, and let's say the democratic party holds congress and the house as of this November (2020), is it possible that the effective tax rules could change in January effective for the 2020 tax year? Or for example, would the Biden proposed tax plan only be effective 2021? Specifically, the capitol gains tax rules or the regular income tax rules. Is this not possible or maybe not typical to change them retroactively or is it not really considered retro-active?