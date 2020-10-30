Just giving an example, my first attempt:

Say EUR USD has a 0.3% daily move with a 0.2% spread It has adequate volatility about once a week Therefore we could do about 30x leverage without being wiped out (1% move with the broker requiring 50% margin) Therefore .3%-.2% * 30 = 3% a day Once a week = 10% monthly return

So the max you could possibly make in forex is about 10% a month.

Is this accurate? What is the highest possible return you could make anywhere, assuming perfect knowledge, timing etc?