I was looking at AAPL $40 Call Options for Jan 2023, and I noticed that the break-even price is +0.35% of current.

AAPL is trading at around 110$ at the moment. This means I could increase my exposure to Apple by (110/(110-40)) = 57%, for just 0.35*110/(110-40) = 0.55% interest over 2+ years.

Many platforms charge 5+% for margin, and yet you can get it for only 0.25% by buying low-strike Calls.

This seems too good to be true. What am I missing?