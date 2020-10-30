I have a homework assignment to create a calculator that calculates a monthly payment, given a certain loan amount, APR, and loan term (in years). What is the formula I need to use?
Using the following variables
s = principal
r = periodic rate
n = number of periods
d = periodic payment
Standard loan equation - formula derived by induction
d = r s (1/((1 + r)^n - 1) + 1)
See Investopedia - Present Value of an Ordinary Annuity for more insight into how this is calculated.
For example, the Investopedia loan illustration, with 5 annual payments and APR of 5%.
Using the same example of five $1,000 payments made over a period of five years, here is how a present value calculation would look. It shows that $4,329.58, invested at 5% interest, would be sufficient to produce those five $1,000 payments.
s = 4329.58
r = 0.05
n = 5
d = r s (1/((1 + r)^n - 1) + 1) = 1000