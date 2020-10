Is there a website or app where I can input my ETF's allocation as % like:

VOO: 33% NOBL: 33% MGK: 33%

and get a output with the % allocation on each holding? like This:

Apple: 4% Google: 3% JNJ: 2% ...

I really want to know how my money will be spread on each company, but I'm struggling to find a way to do it. I've found this one https://www.etfrc.com/funds/overlap.php, it helps but I don't want to know the overlap, but the actual % allocation on each holding.

Thankyou!