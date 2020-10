Common stock equity is the value of those shares. The number of shares outstanding typically doesn't change very much. It is only affected by new issuances (rare), buybacks (slightly less rare) and stock compensation awards (common but relatively small).

The value of those shares however, changes as the company makes money (among other things). Obviously a profitable company like Facebook (at least now) can have very large changes in equity without changing the number of outstanding shares significantly.

Also note that the number you cite is the book value of the equity of Facebook - it is very different that the market value of that equity, which is determined by the market price of Facebook stock.