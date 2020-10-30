I am trying to understand how to interpret the performance of an index fund. I have two views of the same TDB911 fund.
The view in TD WebBroker (investing interface) shows that at the beginning of a 20 year period closed at
12.81, and at the end it's
12.83, indicating that the gain within the period is completely negligible at
+0.15%.
Meanwhile, the gain from the fund facts page indicates a change of
10,000 initial investment would yield
17,160, or a gain of
+71.61%, which is a much more realistic number.
How would I interpret the TD WebBroker UI in comparison to the TD Fund Facts page?