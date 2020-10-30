0

I am trying to understand how to interpret the performance of an index fund. I have two views of the same TDB911 fund.

The view in TD WebBroker (investing interface) shows that at the beginning of a 20 year period closed at 12.81, and at the end it's 12.83, indicating that the gain within the period is completely negligible at +0.15%.

Meanwhile, the gain from the fund facts page indicates a change of 10,000 initial investment would yield 17,160, or a gain of +71.61%, which is a much more realistic number.

How would I interpret the TD WebBroker UI in comparison to the TD Fund Facts page?

TD WebBroker UI TD WebBroker UI

TD Fund Page TD Fund Page

