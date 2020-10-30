I am trying to understand how to interpret the performance of an index fund. I have two views of the same TDB911 fund.

The view in TD WebBroker (investing interface) shows that at the beginning of a 20 year period closed at 12.81 , and at the end it's 12.83 , indicating that the gain within the period is completely negligible at +0.15% .

Meanwhile, the gain from the fund facts page indicates a change of 10,000 initial investment would yield 17,160 , or a gain of +71.61% , which is a much more realistic number.

How would I interpret the TD WebBroker UI in comparison to the TD Fund Facts page?

TD WebBroker UI

TD Fund Page