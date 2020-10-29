I am trying to create an excel template to import yearly financials and calculate ratios.

I am currently trying to use Moneycontrol to import balance sheet and other financial reports into my excel sheet (by using macros).

However, The problem I am facing is the url of the stocks/shares (Indian market) are difficult to be generalised.

For Eg : If I want HDFC Bank , the url is

https://www.moneycontrol.com/financials/hdfcbank/balance-sheetVI/HDF01#HDF01

The problem I am facing is the string "HDF01" is not something that the end user would know (I am planning the end user to only provide the ticker name "hdfcbank" in this case). Also, it is different for different stocks and shares and difficult to be generalised.

So, I wanted to know if there is any website that provides apis to import the financial reports.

I have tried looking into screener.in and yahoo finance , but the issue I am facing is those tables are nested and while importing there is no option of expanding the tables (from excel dialog box).